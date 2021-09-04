JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water advisory remains in effect Saturday for some areas of New Jersey.
Jersey City and Hoboken residents are urged to boil all water before using it for drinking or cooking.READ MORE: Deadly Flooding From Ida Remnants Prompts Renewed Scrutiny Over Safety Of Basement Apartments In New York
The state Department of Environmental Protection issued the advisory Thursday night.
Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.
JERSEY CITY/HOBOKEN UPDATE: The boil water advisory is still in effect, potable water will be available for residents throughout the night at various locations throughout the city. We thank you for your patience.READ MORE: Gov. Murphy Continues Tour Of State's Hardest Hit Communities In Ida's Aftermath
For more information visit: https://t.co/OQkv2dMdUA pic.twitter.com/P6oc6IAEED
— SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) September 3, 2021
SUEZ Water said Friday that emergency crews have completed repairs to the aqueduct, but the boil water advisory still remains in effect until further notice.
On Saturday, SUEZ said personnel remain stationed around Jersey City where residents can bring clean, reusable containers to fill with safe drinking water:MORE NEWS: Dive Crews Suspend Search In Passaic For Missing College Students Nidhi Rana, Ayush Rana
- Ward A: Greenville Hospital – 1825 JFK Blvd.
- Ward B: Belmont and JFK Blvd. (Top of Lincoln Park)
- Ward C: County Courthouse – 595 Newark Ave.
- Ward D: Bowers and Central Avenue
- Ward E: Jersey and Newark
- Ward F: Beloved Community Charger School – 508 Grand Street
Customers will be notified when the order is lifted.