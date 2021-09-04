By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey everyone!READ MORE: Nightmare In Manville, NJ As Homes And A Business Explode In Ida's Aftermath; Family Grateful To Be Alive
We can expect the nice weather to continue over the Labor Day weekend. We have a little hiccup Sunday, but it’s not a big deal. A few showers and some clouds pepper the region but would not cancel any outdoor plans.
We start off cool Saturday morning with temps in the upper 50s and some upper 40s well north and west. Expect plenty of warm sun by Saturday afternoon where we will be flirting with a high of 80 degrees.READ MORE: New Yorker On A Mission To Help Delivery Worker Caught On Video Wading Through Floodwater During Ida
Again, Sunday had more clouds and some drops here and there, but not much.
Monday looks warmer and sunny with a high of 82.MORE NEWS: Deadly Flooding From Ida Remnants Prompts Renewed Scrutiny Over Safety Of Basement Apartments In New York
Have a safe weekend everyone!