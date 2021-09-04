NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Biden will travel to New York City and New Jersey next week to survey the damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the White House said Saturday.
Biden will travel to Queens and Manville, New Jersey on Tuesday, CBS News reported, after visiting Louisiana, which was battered by the hurricane.READ MORE: Gov. Murphy Visits Storm-Ravaged Neighborhood In Piscataway, Says He's Working With Biden Administration To Secure Federal Aid
The storm killed 13 people in New York City. Most victims were stuck in flooded basement apartments in Queens.READ MORE: Boil Water Advisory Remains In Effect For Jersey City, Hoboken
In Manville, several flooded homes and a banquet hall exploded due to gas leaks. The areas were inaccessible to fire crews because of severe flooding.
IDA RESOURCES: How To Report Damage, Find Shelter, Food, Mental Health Support & MoreMORE NEWS: Deadly Flooding From Ida Remnants Prompts Renewed Scrutiny Over Safety Of Basement Apartments In New York
Manville’s emergency management director estimated at least 100 homes in the community are uninhabitable.