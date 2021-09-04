NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is now under arrest in connection to the stray bullet shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in Queens in 2019.
Police say 18-year-old Sean Brown has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to 14-year-old Aamir Griffin's death.
As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, when Brown left the 113th Precinct, he held his head up but said nothing to reporters who tried to ask him questions.
Police say Brown is originally from Queens but was extradited from California on Saturday morning.
That’s where he was indicted at the end of August in connection to Aamir’s death.
Aamir was struck by a stray bullet and killed while he was playing basketball in Jamaica in October 2019.
At this time, police are not releasing much more information about the arrest but they do say they are not currently looking for any more suspects.
