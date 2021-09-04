NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man’s trombone was stolen after he was attacked on the subway in Midtown, police say.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Aug. 28.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was on a southbound A train when he got into a fight with a stranger.

When the train stopped at the 34th Street-Penn Station subway station, the stranger allegedly pulled out a knife, punched the man in the head several times and snatched his trombone.

The suspect then got off the train with the instrument and ran. Police say he also got away with two phone chargers.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for cuts and swelling. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance photos and video of the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.