NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man was robbed and another was attacked at a Washington Heights subway station Friday morning.
The incidents happened at the West 168th Street and Broadway station.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Join Rev. Al Sharpton At National Action Network House Of Justice
Police say just after 8 a.m., a man snatched a 71-year-old man’s wallet out of his hand and took off.
About an hour and a half later, the same man allegedly pushed a 29-year-old man to the ground, then cut the victim’s front pocket with a kitchen knife before running away.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul: More Than 80% Of Adult New Yorkers Have Received At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose
According to police, the victim in that incident suffered a cut on his finger, but they did not say if anything was stolen.
Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect.MORE NEWS: Glenfiddich Uses Spirits Waste To Fuel Trucks
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.