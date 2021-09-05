NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY said Sunday fire marshals arrested a man for allegedly setting a ticket booth on fire at the 18th Avenue Feast of Santa Rosalia in Brooklyn.
Adnan Ali Hussein, 28, was charged with third degree arson for the incident on August 24, the FDNY said.
The department released surveillance video which it said shows Hussein setting the booth on fire using an “ignitable liquid.”
#FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced today that Fire Marshals have arrested Adnan Ali Hussein, 28, for allegedly using an ignitable liquid to set fire to a ticket booth during the 18th Avenue Feast of Santa Rosalia in Brooklyn.
"Arson is not only a serious crime but also an extremely reckless act that can have devastating effects on the entire community," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement. "Our Fire Marshals quickly apprehended this individual before he caused any further damage or harm to New Yorkers."
Hussein is also charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.