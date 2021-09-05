HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Storm cleanup continues in Hackensack, where so many people lost so much.
That area of Bergen County experienced quick-moving floodwaters during Ida.
Now, many residents have to find a new place to live.
On Sunday, Rep. Josh Gottheimer visited Hackensack and called on his chamber to do more to help flood victims.
“So, one, is helping them get what they need and a place to stay. And then longer term were focused on resiliency, on infrastructure. That’s why I have a package sitting in the house we’ve got to pass and get to the president’s desk. Longer term to fix these things, because these 100-year floods are now happening, unfortunately, every few years,” Gottheimer said.
Multiple apartments at the Madison Arms building in Hackensack saw up to five feet of water make its way inside. Gottheimer is calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide immediate assistance.