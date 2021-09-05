NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vigil and rally were held in Queens on Sunday to honor the lives lost in the deadly storms from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

As CBS2’s Cory James reported, the gathering was really about two different things. The first was to honor those who died in last week’s severe flooding in parts of New York City. The second is, as homeowners, they are outraged, saying the city is giving out fines for illegal basement dwellings.

Some of those homes can be seen on 183rd Street in Hollis.

Organizers of the gathering said they are providing homes while the city is neglecting thousands of people by putting them in “deplorable conditions” in NYCHA and homeless shelters that it manages.

The gathering came hours after Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference and called on the city to make changes.

One of the things she is suggesting is a multi-alert warning system.

“I believe there has to be a better warning system for people who are in their homes. We know where they are, and whether they’re certified and approved by a building inspector or not, it doesn’t matter,” Hochul said. “There’s a human being living in there, or multiple human beings living in that space. And we need a system that’s going to alert them, not just in English but in multiple languages, to let people know that they’re in danger.”

And speaking of that danger, a video released Sunday shows NYPD officers in a flooded Woodside, Queens basement, searching for people. After multiple attempts, police said rising water levels and live electricity forced the officers to end the search and rescue and call the FDNY.

Sadly, when those specialized units arrived, they found three people who died from drowning inside that basement.

Back at the gathering, community members said construction being done on this street contributed to the flooding.

CBS2 reached out to the city for comment and is still waiting to hear back.