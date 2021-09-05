NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says more than 80% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
“This is a great milestone, but there’s more work to do. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated today and help protect yourself & your community. Every shot makes a difference,” the governor said in a tweet.
Vax Update:
-80.3% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)
-67.9% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)
-67,962 doses administered over last 24 hrs
-23,921,319 total doses administered pic.twitter.com/Q42x9xtch6
— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 4, 2021
Nearly 68,000 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.
More than 23 million total doses have been administered across the state.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
In New York City, almost 80% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 10 million doses have been administered.