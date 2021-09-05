By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected, today will be the slight “hiccup” in your holiday weekend. Still though, it’s not terrible… just more clouds and a few showers around. Definitely nothing to cancel plans over! Just be prepared for a brief interruption at times.

We’re starting off today in the low/mid 60s around NYC and 50s in the northwest suburbs. Right off the bat, you’ll notice the cloud cover that streamed in overnight. It’ll stay mostly cloudy through the day. The light shower risk is mainly in the afternoon and evening… and it’s scattered. Just have the umbrella nearby. Other than that, it’s no big deal. Highs today will be in the mid 70s.

Some more passing showers are possible tonight. Temps will fall into the 60s again by dawn. And that’s it! After some early clouds and a lingering shower early Monday morning, Labor Day shapes up very nicely. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies in the afternoon and seasonable temps in the low 80s.

The nice weather looks to continue through Tuesday before our next risk of some t’storms arrives for midweek. Have a good one!