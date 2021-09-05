NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hurt, including an innocent bystander, during a shootout between a pair of suspects in Harlem, police said.
It happened on Frederick Douglas Boulevard and West 131st Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: NYPD: Protester Who Doused Police Van In Gasoline Could Face Federal Charges
One of the alleged shooters, a 15-year-old boy, is hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.READ MORE: New York City Opens Storm Service Centers In All 5 Boroughs To Assist Ida Victims
Investigators said the teen shot a 34-year-old cab driver in the head as he sat in his vehicle.
The driver is reportedly hospitalized in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hochul: More Than 80% Of Adult New Yorkers Have Received At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose
Police said they were still looking for the other shooter Sunday morning.