By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a protest at a Bronx police station turned violent, the NYPD says a protester could face federal charges.

The group gathered outside the 46th Precinct on Friday to protest a recent police-involved shooting.

Investigators said the group pushed barricades into officers and threw eggs at a marked police van.

An unidentified protester allegedly doused the occupied van in gasoline.

Police said they’re still trying to identify that protester, who could face state and federal charges.

