NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a protest at a Bronx police station turned violent, the NYPD says a protester could face federal charges.
The group gathered outside the 46th Precinct on Friday to protest a recent police-involved shooting.READ MORE: New York City Opens Storm Service Centers In All 5 Boroughs To Assist Ida Victims
Investigators said the group pushed barricades into officers and threw eggs at a marked police van.
(2/2)…throw eggs at a marked police van. An individual with the group then proceeded to douse the van—which was occupied—with gasoline. The investigation to identify the individual pouring the gasoline is underway & he could face state and/or federal charges for his actions.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul: More Than 80% Of Adult New Yorkers Have Received At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 5, 2021
An unidentified protester allegedly doused the occupied van in gasoline.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Innocent Bystander Hurt In Harlem Shootout
Police said they’re still trying to identify that protester, who could face state and federal charges.