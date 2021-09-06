Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY said Sunday fire marshals arrested a man for allegedly setting a ticket booth on fire at the 18th Avenue Feast of Santa Rosalia in Brooklyn.

Adnan Ali Hussein, 28, was charged with third degree arson for the incident on August 24, the FDNY said.

Adnan Ali Hussein, 28 (credit: FDNY).

The department released surveillance video which it said shows Hussein setting the booth on fire using an “ignitable liquid.”

“Arson is not only a serious crime but also an extremely reckless act that can have devastating effects on the entire community,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement. “Our Fire Marshals quickly apprehended this individual before he caused any further damage or harm to New Yorkers.”

Hussein is also charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Sept. 5.

