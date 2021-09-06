NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera smashing a window and robbing a business in Chelsea.
Video shows the man throwing an object at the window to break the glass.
Once inside, police said the man stole a laptop and took off.
It happened early in the morning on Aug. 6, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.