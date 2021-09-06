NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a suspect they’re looking for after a shooting in Harlem left two people, including a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition.
It happened near West 131st Street and 8th Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators now say the suspect opened fire, striking a 24-year-old man in the head and the teen.
Both are being treated at St. Luke's Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.