By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a suspect they’re looking for after a shooting in Harlem left two people, including a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition.

It happened near West 131st Street and 8th Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators now say the suspect opened fire, striking a 24-year-old man in the head and the teen.

Both are being treated at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

