WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many vehicles had water damage from flooding caused by last week’s storm, when remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the Tri-State Area.
Mechanics say they’re now getting an influx of vehicles to repair.
Matthew Stern, owner of Mirror Image NJ in West Orange, showed CBS2 one of 10 cars in line for repairs, and outlined how mold can form from water trapped between the carpet and insulation.
He said even after vacuuming drivers are finding the insulation can still be wet under the surface.
AAA says after a driver has dried the seats and carpeting, a mechanic will need to check if electrical components can be replaced, and check the fuel tank and line to see if there’s water in the gas tank.
“Just because some things got wet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you need a new engine or you have some extremely expensive repair,” Stern said. “The one that you would really want to look out for, for example, is this air intake right here would cause you to suck up water into your engine and hydra-lock your motor.”
Stern said to also keep in mind small parts like door locks and window regulators may later fail due to contamination by dirty water.