HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty seven people died in New Jersey as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida and four people remain missing, three in Passaic County and one in Essex County.

Gov. Phil Murphy continued to tour damage in the state on Monday.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer went to Hoboken in Hudson County, which was not included in the disaster declaration making federal money available.

Local leaders in counties like Hudson, Essex and Union are concerned, but there is a chance they get added. Gainer drove around and talked to folks as they continued to clean up.

Video from outside the Cruz home in Little Falls shows the rising flood waters. A mark on the back of their house shows how high it got.

“A nightmare. It was a horrible mess. I mean, there was mud all over the place. Very difficult to walk, slippery,” Tommy Cruz said.

Cruz has family helping him clean up, family he hasn’t even seen in a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really hard to get a remediation company out here to start cleaning up,” Cruz said. “They told me to give them at least two to three weeks. Even the insurance company, it’s going to take them about a week and a half to come up here.”

Cruz and his pregnant wife have a 5-year-old and another child due any day now. They have flood insurance and Passaic County is included in the disaster declaration, but this is the second time they’ve had flooding since they bought the house.

“It’s time for us to go,” Cruz said.

Over in Caldwell, the children’s room at the public library was ruined. Books could be seen scattered outside and in a large dumpster as work was done to clean it up.

Caldwell is in Essex, a county that was not included in the major New Jersey disaster declaration.

“I’d like folks to think of this as a work in progress. So, this is the first six, the most obvious six, but not necessarily the last six. We’re gonna stay in there fighting to get other counties added to that list,” Murphy said.

The governor continued his tour of damage in Lambertville.

“It’s not like the storm miraculously flew over us and didn’t touch us,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.

Fulop wants Hudson County added to the list.

“We had about $35 million infrastructure to the city that was damaged. That’s not including tens of millions of dollars to personal property,” Fulop said.

Kathy Zhao moved in just days before the storm. She said she needs the federal assistance.

“The door had just flown open, just a waterfall coming into our apartment. We had just moved in. It went four feet (high),” Zhao said. “We’re on a ridge and our insurance doesn’t cover flood insurance because we’re not on a flood plain, so it wasn’t expected in any way.”

There is a data collection portal for New Jerseyans impacted by Ida outside of the six counties with a major disaster declaration. To see it, please click here.

President Joe Biden will be in New Jersey on Tuesday getting a first-hand look at the damage.