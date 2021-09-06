NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the deadline for all New York state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate before stepping down.
Unvaccinated state employees will be tested for the coronavirus on a weekly basis.
Monday is also the deadline for health care workers at state-run hospitals to get vaccinated. They must get the shot; there is no weekly testing option.
There’s also a Labor Day vaccination deadline in Yonkers. All municipal and school district employees must show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing.