By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the deadline for all New York state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate before stepping down.

Unvaccinated state employees will be tested for the coronavirus on a weekly basis.

Monday is also the deadline for health care workers at state-run hospitals to get vaccinated. They must get the shot; there is no weekly testing option.

There’s also a Labor Day vaccination deadline in Yonkers. All municipal and school district employees must show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

