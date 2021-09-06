Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, New York City, NYPD, Protest, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a protest at a Bronx police station turned violent, the NYPD says a protester could face federal charges.

The group gathered outside the 46th Precinct on Friday to protest a recent police-involved shooting.

READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Caught On Camera Smashing Window, Stealing Laptop From Store In Chelsea

Investigators said the group pushed barricades into officers and threw eggs at a marked police van.

An unidentified protester allegedly doused the occupied van in gasoline.

Police said they’re still trying to identify that protester, who could face state and federal charges.

MORE NEWS: Monday Is Deadline For New York State Workers To Get COVID Vaccine

Editor’s note: They story was first published Sept. 5.

CBSNewYork Team