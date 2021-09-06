NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a protest at a Bronx police station turned violent, the NYPD says a protester could face federal charges.
The group gathered outside the 46th Precinct on Friday to protest a recent police-involved shooting.
Investigators said the group pushed barricades into officers and threw eggs at a marked police van.
An unidentified protester allegedly doused the occupied van in gasoline.
An individual with the group then proceeded to douse the van—which was occupied—with gasoline. The investigation to identify the individual pouring the gasoline is underway & he could face state and/or federal charges for his actions.
Police said they're still trying to identify that protester, who could face state and federal charges.
