NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 9-year-old child is in critical condition and a driver is under arrest following a crash in Brooklyn.
Police said a Ford Explorer and a Range Rover crashed around 1 a.m. on King's Highway in East Flatbush.
The 9-year-old was riding in the Explorer, along with three women who suffered minor injuries.
Police said the 53-year-old driver of the Explorer was arrested for driving under the influence.
The other driver refused medical attention at the scene.