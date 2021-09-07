Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, East Flatbush, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 9-year-old child is in critical condition and a driver is under arrest following a crash in Brooklyn.

Police said a Ford Explorer and a Range Rover crashed around 1 a.m. on King’s Highway in East Flatbush.

READ MORE: President Biden Heads To Tri-State To See Ida Storm Damage Firsthand

The 9-year-old was riding in the Explorer, along with three women who suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Ida Resources: How To Report Damage, Find Shelter, Food, Mental Health Support & More

Police said the 53-year-old driver of the Explorer was arrested for driving under the influence.

MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Hurricane Ida Remnants Batter Tri-State With Historic Rain, Tornado Reports

The other driver refused medical attention at the scene.

CBSNewYork Team