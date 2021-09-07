NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
It happened on Aug. 7 in the Highbridge section.
According to police, officers were sent to Anderson Avenue near West 164th Street around 11:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Shakeinne Jones, who had been shot in the back of the head and the arm.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries on Aug. 9.
Police say investigators learned Jones had been involved in a fight with 35-year-old Ishmael Simmons, who allegedly shot at Jones multiple times.
Anyone who sees Simmons or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.