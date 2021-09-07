NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the Bronx last week.
It happened on Third Avenue near East 144th Street in the Mott Haven section on Aug. 30.READ MORE: Queens Residents Implore President Biden To Help With Long-Term Change To Prevent Future Severe Storm Destruction
According to police, a 16-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk around 6:50 p.m. when two individuals drove by on a scooter.READ MORE: President Biden Touches Down In New Jersey To Survey Ida Storm Damage
The passenger allegedly fired a gun, striking the teenager in the legs. The individuals then drove off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Suspect Ishmael Simmons Wanted In Connection To Deadly Bronx Shooting
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.