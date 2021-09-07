NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn’s annual J’ouvert celebrations were canceled again this year, but that didn’t stop people from partying anyway.
A large crowd marched overnight Saturday into Sunday near Nostrand Avenue and Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.READ MORE: President Biden Arrives In New Jersey To Survey Ida Storm Damage
It appears the NYPD was ready. Lots of officers were on hand as people played music and sang.READ MORE: Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David Fired For Allegedly Advising Cuomo On Scandal Response
The traditional West Indian Day Parade and J’ouvert celebrations were canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID.MORE NEWS: Queens Residents Plan To Implore President Biden To Help With Long-Term Change To Prevent Future Severe Storm Destruction
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Sept. 6, 2021.