By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Brooklyn’s annual J’ouvert celebrations were canceled again this year, but that didn’t stop people from partying anyway.

A large crowd marched overnight Saturday into Sunday near Nostrand Avenue and Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

It appears the NYPD was ready. Lots of officers were on hand as people played music and sang.

The traditional West Indian Day Parade and J’ouvert celebrations were canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Sept. 6, 2021.

