LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police were back out in the waters off Long Beach on Tuesday to search for stolen torahs.
The Nassau Police Department dispatched divers Tuesday afternoon but did not find they religious artifacts.
Two torahs and sacred religious items were stolen from a synagogue on Walnut Street in Long Beach in late August.
Officials believe the items may have been thrown into the ocean. So far, no arrests have been made.