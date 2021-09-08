CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, pedestrian struck, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hurt after they were hit by a speeding car in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened at East Fordham Road and Kingsbridge Road.

READ MORE: Ida's Aftermath: Manville, N.J. Resident Recounts How Flood Waters Went From His Ankles To Shoulders In Minutes

Police say the driver hit a bus, lost control and then struck seven pedestrians. Some of the victims are children.

CBS2 has been told no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: FDNY Foundation Honors Supporters At Annual Dinner

People near the accident heard the crash.

“Obviously we weren’t expecting that kind of crash, but it sounded like a bad accident … so we all ran to the door and we saw the car flipped over, and we were like, ‘What the heck’ and the police were trying to, I guess, help get the guy out,” one Fordham resident said.

MORE NEWS: Cab Driver Dies After Being Shot In Head In Harlem, Police Searching For Suspect

Two men in the car were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

CBSNewYork Team