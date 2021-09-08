NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cab driver who was shot while working in Harlem this weekend has died.
Kuldip Singh, 21, was wounded during a shootout Saturday night at 131st Street and Eighth Avenue.
Police say a 15-year-old boy on the street got into an argument with a passenger in the cab and the two started shooting at each other.
Singh, who was not targeted, was shot in the head, and the 15-year-old was shot in the stomach. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Singh later died.
The teenager’s current condition is unknown.
The other suspect is still on the run.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.