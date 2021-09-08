MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The clean-up from Ida in the hard-hit town of Manville is far from over.

On Wednesday, a day after President Joe Biden toured the destruction, the Federal Emergency Management Agency was assisting residents who lost everything.

CBS2’s Meg Baker was on Alice Street, which dead ends to the Raritan River. She saw a mini van that was completely submerged and spoke to the owner about his horrifying experience trying to save his relatives and pets.

“We lost everything. Our cars are under water. What we are wearing right now is what we have. We lost our animals, which drowned, and you just can’t imagine the loss,” Kurt Jelenek said.

Jelenek said the flood water went from his ankles to his shoulders in a matter of minutes.

“Have you ever been hit by a wave in the ocean? It’s your worst nightmare when you see a wall of grey at night and you realize you’re going to get hit and you grab on to what you can,” Jelenek said.

Baker met Jelenek at the Manville Library, where FEMA representatives are assisting locals. He said the website wasn’t working and he didn’t get a clear answer on what assistance will be given.

“There going to try to help with the after-expenses, what insurance doesn’t pay, and that’s where the real problem is. Insurance won’t pay anything,” Jelenek said. “Here in Manville, most people are listed not in a flood zone, but somebody forgot to tell the water.”

Somerset County Commissioner Sara Sooy asked the Jeleneks what they need now, and like most it’s cleaning supplies. Donations are welcome.

“Buckets, mops, you know, brooms, paper towels,” Sooy said.

Office of Emergency Management Director John Bentz said the borough is monitoring the weather as crews work overtime to clean up.

“They are making sure as they are cleaning up the debris that the storm drains are clean,” Bentz said. “And we have asked people when they are putting debris out to try as much as they can to keep it between the curb and the sidewalk and not, you know, block the streets, block the storm drains, fire hydrants, any of the utilities.”

Contractors have been working for three days to clean out a basement after a wall completely collapsed. Edward Toth of Toth Construction has received dozens of calls for help.

“We’ve got jobs for days, so if you want work, ha, it’s here,” Toth said.

In the aftermath of Ida, neighbors are helping neighbors get by.

“Just trying to help out a little bit, every which way I can,” said Norm Harris of Hillsborough, who was dropping off water.

The county commissioner also warned of looters and others pretending to be contractors, asking for money up front for work and then never returning. She said any time there is a crisis there are people who try to take advantage, so be aware.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.