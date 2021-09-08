(CBSNY) – The New York Jets have named their 2021 captains and rookie Zach Wilson has already earned a “C” from his teammates before ever taking a regular season snap. Head Coach Robert Saleh announced during a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the team had voted earlier in the week on season-long captains and that the coaching staff would nominate one additional captain each week.

Along with Wilson, first-year Jet Corey Davis was also named an offensive captain after signing as a free agent from the Titans this past offseason. On the defensive side of the ball C.J. Mosely and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi were elected. Justin Hardee, another first-year Jet, was named special teams captain after spending his first four years in the NFL with the Saints.

This year’s captains seem appropriate for a team in transition as the five chosen have played a combined 32 games in a Jets’ uniform, with 30 of those appearances coming from Fatukasi who is going into just his fourth year of professional football. C.J. Mosely accounts for the other two and he was unable to play into the second half of either of those contests due to a groin injury that sidelined the Alabama product for most of 2019. Mosely also opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

Ever since the hire of Coach Saleh last January there has been a concerted effort to reshape the team into a group that lives by his “All Gas, No Brake” mantra. Gang Green and their five new captains will get their first shot to show the NFL what they’re made of this Sunday, September 12th when they travel to Carolina to face former Jets Sam Darnold and Robby Anderson.

Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00PM and the game will be broadcast locally on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.