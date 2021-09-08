NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is officially coming back in person.
Macy’s announced Wednesday the annual parade is set to march down the streets with public viewing along the route.READ MORE: TIMELINE: Flash Flood Watch Scheduled Wednesday As Another Round Of Rain Approaches
Last year, viewing was canceled because of the pandemic.READ MORE: 2 Additional 9/11 Victims Identified Almost 20 Years After Attacks
The 95th annual parade will kickoff Thanksgiving morning.
Participants and staff will have to show proof of vaccination, as well as wear a mask.MORE NEWS: After Pandemic Delay, Yankees Great Derek Jeter To Be Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame
Macy’s said details on exact public viewing locations and entry guidelines will be announced in November.