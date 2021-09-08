Today will be breezy and more humid with increasing clouds and iso’d showers/rumbles this afternoon… stronger, more widespread storms are expected tonight, especially N&W. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall, so localized flash flooding will be possible into early Thursday morning.

A flash flood watch has already been issued for a handful of counties N&W of the city and will go into effect at 4 PM today and remain in effect until 4 AM tomorrow. These storms will also have the potential to produce locally damaging winds and even an isolated tornado. That said, isolated severe t’storms can’t be ruled out with the best chance, again, N&W of the city.

Showers will linger into tomorrow, but mainly east of the city… iso’d downpours can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and a touch cooler with highs in the 70s.

Things are looking much better into Friday and Saturday: mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s.