By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello everyone!
An awesome day to start off, but we end with a chance for storms. Unfortunately for us, we just don’t need any more rain, even though it’s not much… Just insult to injury.
Temps spike a little Wednesday and peak in the mid-80s ahead of the late storm risk. An isolated risk exists in the afternoon, but again, mainly dry.
As the front approached N&W, the greater threat for storms will be just outside the city with the brunt passing from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Thursday.
The storm is slow to exit with clouds and a shower lingering though the afternoon.
A great stretch of weather to follow!