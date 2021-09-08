Ida AftermathPresident Biden Tours Tri-State Area; How To Report Damage And Get Help
By CBSNewYork Team
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello everyone!

An awesome day to start off, but we end with a chance for storms. Unfortunately for us, we just don’t need any more rain, even though it’s not much… Just insult to injury.

Temps spike a little Wednesday and peak in the mid-80s ahead of the late storm risk. An isolated risk exists in the afternoon, but again, mainly dry.

As the front approached N&W, the greater threat for storms will be just outside the city with the brunt passing from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Thursday.

The storm is slow to exit with clouds and a shower lingering though the afternoon.

A great stretch of weather to follow!

CBSNewYork Team