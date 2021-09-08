NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s back to school Wednesday for Catholic elementary students in New York City.
The Archdiocese of New York says children will learn in person, with no hybrid or remote options.
It has implemented a number of safety protocols, including daily temperature checks.
Students will be grouped into pods and remain together throughout the day. They’ll stay in the same classroom or designated area.
Teachers will be the ones to change locations, instead of students.
New York City public schools are set to reopen Sept. 12.