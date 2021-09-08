NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An indictment has been announced in the 2019 killing of a 14-year-old boy in Queens.
Eighteen-year-old Sean Brown has been indicted and arraigned on murder and weapons charges for Aamir Griffin's death.
He was killed while playing basketball at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica.
Investigators say Brown, a reputed gang member, allegedly mistook Griffin for his intended target.
"At a bare minimum, when our kids go to the park or to the playground, families should know that they are coming home," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "Fourteen-year-old Aamir Griffin, a promising young student and athlete, never got home, and his family is still reeling from his death."
If convicted, Brown faces up to 25 years to life in prison.