NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly punched a subway conductor in the face.
It happened just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.
Police say someone on an A train punched the 33-year-old MTA train conductor in the face multiple times before running off.
According to police, the attack was unprovoked.
The conductor was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.