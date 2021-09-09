NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally in Brooklyn against the new Texas abortion law drew a huge crowd Thursday, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The governor was joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Democratic candidate for mayor Eric Adams.
They're pushing against the strict new law, which bans abortions after about six weeks and also delegates enforcement to citizens.
“Right now, we have oppression going on in our own country when people are trying to tell women what to do with their own bodies. It stops here in New York. Let’s take this battle all across the nation,” Hochul said. “Keep your damn hands off our bodies.”
The United State Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas on Thursday, arguing the law is in open defiance of the Constitution.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, “We are confident that the courts will uphold and protect that right to life.”