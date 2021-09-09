MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As people in New Jersey continue to clean up from flooding caused by Ida, there is a warning about people trying to take advantage of this vulnerable situation.

Law enforcement officers are at the only entrance to the Lost Valley section of Manville to monitor who’s coming and going, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday.

Police are warning of looters, primarily looking for scrap metal amongst the rubble.

“Scrapers, you know… I know it’s their lives out on the curb and I don’t want to see people going through it and these people, they don’t understand. They just want to make a dollar and it’s sad that they have to do that, take advantage of people while they’re down like this,” said John Bentz, director of Manville’s office of emergency management.

Bentz said extra patrols are in the area.

There have also been instances of people pretending to be contractors, asking for money upfront for work and not returning.

“Don’t do it, unless they are a reputable organization… some companies that I know of that have been in town over time. Unless they’re a national organization, don’t give anybody anything,” Bentz said.

He said beware and don’t get scammed.

“Anyone just coming up to a door saying, ‘Hey, I can help you out.’ Don’t. Just tell them thank you anyway, get away and if there’s a problem just call the police,” Bentz said.

Temporary lighting will also be going up in some sections to deter suspicious behavior.

In addition to people’s belongings on the curb, dry wall now sits in heaps as people gut their homes.

Amanda Monteroso had five feet of water in her home, which smells like Clorox as she disinfects.

“I got here and I just started spraying like crazy because I don’t want the mold to start,” Monteroso said.

The local VFW is acting as a distribution center.

“We’re in need of cleaning supplies, mops, buckets, cleansers. Just imagine your house being flooded and what you would need to clean it up,” said Mark Greggor from VFW 2290.

Paper towers, trash bags and clear plastic bins to hold clean items are greatly needed.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, click here.

FEMA has a hotline for homeowners. The number is 1-800-621-3362.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.