LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Linden teacher is being called a hero for stopping an out-of-control SUV headed straight towards a group of students.
The frightening incident was caught on video on the first day of school at Soehl Middle School.
Two teachers were standing on the sidewalk when a white SUV started rolling towards the students. That's when teacher Valerie Tauriello jumped into the driver's seat to stop the car.
“It was a scary moment. In the beginning, I’m like ‘Oh my god.’ I’m like, I told another teacher to get the kids away, there’s no one in the car, and then without hesitation, I said, ‘I have to get in that car. I have to stop that car,'” Tauriello said.
The car's owner, a parent, also ran back, getting in front of the car to try to stop it.
The teacher was able to put the car in park, preventing anyone from getting hurt.