NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Apartment building owners in New York are taking action to block the newly passed eviction moratorium.
The Rent Stabilization Association, which represents the landlords of one million apartments, filed a motion in a state appeals court to prevent enforcement to the new law.
Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that extended the eviction moratorium until Jan. 15, 2022.
U.S. Supreme Court justices had previously ruled in favor of landlords and blocked part of New York’s eviction moratorium that would have expired at the end of August. The ruling said the state cannot enforce a provision that lets renters avoid eviction by filing a hardship declaration form. Instead, the court should determine the hardship.