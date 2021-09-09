CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Showers linger through the day, especially around the city, coastal NJ and Long Island. Downpours to the east will produce an additional 1-2+” in the hardest hit areas, so localized flooding is possible. Between any shower activity, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures running 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday… low to mid 70s.

Showers exit east this evening with more clearing expected overnight. Temps will fall into the low 60s with 50s inland.

Things are looking much better tomorrow and Saturday: mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s.

