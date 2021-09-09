NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City teachers head back to work Thursday, preparing their classrooms for the start of school next week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says, no matter what, it’s full steam ahead. All schools will reopen — even the more than 200 that flooded in last week’s storm.

Officials promise to keep students and staff safe. But ahead of the school bells ringing, many are sounding alarms.

“It’s not complicated. More contagious variant, but weaker testing rules?” said Councilman Mark Treyger, chair of the education committee. “The mayor needs to be more stubborn about getting it right than about looking right.”

Treyger stands firmly against the mayor’s plan to fully reopen schools in person next week.

Only unvaccinated students whose parents submit consent forms will be tested for COVID once every two weeks. The Department of Education estimates that represents only 10% of the total population.

A significant group of parents is still calling for a remote learning option.

“We seem to continuously try to choose the worst of the worst options and hope that the risk pays off,” New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Wednesday. “Just start off with a remote option.”

But the mayor isn’t budging. Leading some to wonder what happens if parents refuse to send their kids to school.

“The only time that ACS will intervene is if there is a clear intent to keep a child from being educated. But we want to work with families, because we recognize what families have been through,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter.

As of Sept. 2, more than five million children tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. More than a quarter million pediatric cases were added just in the past week — the largest number of child cases yet in a week.

But on Wednesday, the schools chancellor and her team explained their plans for a safe start to the school year. Teachers and staff must be fully vaccinated, staff will employ deep cleaning techniques, universal masking, social distancing and ensuring fresh air in classrooms and common areas.

“I’m here to tell you today that, yes, our buildings are safe,” Kevin Moran, chief school operations officer, said.

Sixty-five percent of 12 to 17-year-olds in the city are vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 72% of teachers are vaccinated ahead of the Sept. 27 deadline. Those who don’t comply will be “removed from the payroll.”

For added safety, de Blasio acknowledged the city will need help from the federal government in the form of a COVID vaccine for children under the age of 12.

Thursday is also the first day of class for students at Yonkers public schools.

Students, teachers and staff will be required to wear face coverings, and CDC guidelines will be followed in classrooms, placing students at least three feet apart.

Employees must either get vaccinated or get tested for COVID twice a week.