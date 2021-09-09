NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx.
The alleged attack happened around 2 a.m. on July 27 in the Belmont section.
Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Reginald Bellot, of the Bronx, in connection to the incident.
Police say a 70-year-old woman had just entered her apartment building when someone approached her from behind, pulled out a gun and forced her into a stairwell.
He then allegedly sexually assaulted and raped the woman at gunpoint before running off.
According to police, the woman reported the attack on Aug. 2 after she went to a hospital for evaluation.
Bellot faces numerous charges, including rape, strangulation and predatory sexual assault.
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Sept. 7, 2021.