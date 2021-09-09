NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As we get ready to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the NYPD says there are no credible threats.
They are, however, treating this weekend as "an elevated threat environment" due to recent terrorism across the world, including the Kabul airport bombing.
"We operate on the idea that there is a threat out there and that we have to continuously hunt for that before the event, during the event, after the event, and not just at the event, but around the city," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller.
The NYPD says they have a “robust security” plan in place.
"We will be using all of our counterterrorism resources to ensure a safe event. These include explosive detection canines, heavy weapons teams, explosive detection instruments, license plate readers, radiological and chemical sensors and countless cameras," said NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Matarasso.
Police say the bomb squad will sweep the World Trade Center site before Saturday and remain on site.