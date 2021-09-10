NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Department of Homeland Security, NYPD, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on security preparations Friday. It’s a high priority this weekend.

If you’re out in New York City, expect to see more police officers with long guns, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

It’s part of the security for this weekend’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

“The idea is to let anyone know that you mess with New York, there’ll be consequences,” Hochul said.

There are also plenty of security measures in place you won’t see. But officials wouldn’t elaborate.

“We’re gonna have bomb detection and our vapor wake dogs and many, many other things,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

High-ranking federal, state and local officials received a security briefing from analysts at NYPD headquarters.

“The NYPD is watching, not daily, not hourly, minute-by-minute with extraordinary intelligence gathering… even though it’s 20 years later, we see threats all over this world directed at us,” said de Blasio.

In recent years, threats have been homegrown.

“We are focused on the domestic violent extremists, the individual who is radicalized by an ideology of hate or false narratives spread on social media or other online platforms,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The last 20 years have seen a build-up of counterterrorism capacity thanks to state and federal partnerships.

“We share information,” Mayorkas said. “We share and provide equipment, expertise.”

Hochul hopes New Yorkers will have a renewed sense of confidence in communication between the city and state.

“We’re ushering in a new era of collaboration,” she said.

Shea reminded New Yorkers and visitors that safety is a shared responsibility – if you see something, say something.

“There are no specific and credible threats to New York City, but we also understand the time that we’re living in,” Shea said.

There are several high-profile events happening: 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, the U.S. Open and Subway Series at Citi Field.

“I absolutely guarantee the safety of the city tomorrow,” Shea said. “Come out and enjoy New York. It’s the greatest city in the world.”

Additional resources will be deployed when it comes to the Port Authority and MTA. The NYPD said it will post advisories and road closures online.