PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Passaic County.
This is for customers of the Passaic Valley Water Commission in Passaic and Paterson, as well as parts of Clifton and Woodland Park.
Officials say the water may be unsafe to drink after remnants of Ida flooded the New Street Reservoir.
Water needed for drinking or cooking should be boiled ahead of time.
The water commission is holding an emergency meeting Friday night.