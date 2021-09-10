NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly set off an explosion and then smashed cars with a hammer Friday in Brooklyn, sources tell CBS2.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Madison Street near Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez told reporters on the scene the suspect placed a high grade firework in the hallway of an apartment building, causing minor damage to the front door.
The suspect then went outside and broke multiple car windshields before taking off on a motorbike, sources say.
Investigators believe the suspect, a man in his 40s, knows someone who lives in the building and may be mentally ill.
No injuries were reported.