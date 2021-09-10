NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the past 20 years, CBS2 has paid special tribute to two colleagues lost in the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Isaias Rivera worked as an engineer at our transmitter inside the towers. Robert Pattison was also a broadcast engineer.
Complete Coverage: 9/11 Twenty Years Later
Both men were on the 110th floor of the North Tower at the time of the attack.
We send our heartfelt condolences to their families.
CBS2 and CBSN New York will pay tribute with a special presentation, “Never Forgotten: 9/11 20 Years Later,” at 7 p.m. Friday.