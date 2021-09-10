ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A ceremony honoring victims of Hurricane Ida was held Friday.
Families of the four people who died in Elizabeth last week gathered for a vigil at the Oakwood Plaza Apartments. That's where a woman, a married couple in their 70s and their son all drowned.
Relatives say one of the victims, 33-year-old Shakia Garrett, tried to save everyone.
“She showed her strongest strength in the last moments. Knowing that she couldn’t swim, she was still strong for other people,” said Alissa Green, Garrett’s sister.
"She was an integral part of my parents' last moments," another woman said.
The water there reached about eight to ten feet.