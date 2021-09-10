NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cab driver who was shot while working in Harlem this weekend has died.

Bahadur Singh cried for his son, Kuldip, who was caught in the crossfire while working as a cab driver. Through an interpreter, he told CBS2’s Dick Brennan he was devastated.

“He was, like, shocked at the news from the cops,” the interpreter said.

It happened Saturday night at 131st Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem.

Video released by police shows a 15-year-old in a gray sweatshirt approach a car, and suddenly there is an exchange of gunfire.

The 15-year-old was hit in the chest, and Kuldip Singh, who was driving by in his cab, was hit by a stray bullet in the head.

“He’s such a nice guy and hard worker. He never think it will be happen with him,” Bahadur Singh said through the interpreter.

The 21-year-old Singh came to the United States in 2018 and just started working as a cab driver a month ago.

His father says he blames the city for the spike in gun violence.

“My son die in the city and the city don’t do anything about the gun violence,” he said.

Community leaders gathered at the scene of the shooting Wednesday night. They are outraged at the spread of street violence, and this shooting that left a bullet hole in a nearby bodega.

“I saw a family come by with some small children, and they were pointing to [the bullet hole in the glass], and the little boy took his finger and put it in this hole as to play with it. Something is wrong,” said Iesha Sekou, a community leader with Street Corner Resources. “This is not what our children should have to do in this community.”

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is in critical but stable condition as the hospital. He was taken into custody at the scene. Police say he’s wanted for questioning in another shooting, but so far no charges have been filed in this case.

The other suspect is still on the run.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Sept. 8, 2021.