NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was caught on camera destroying statues outside a Queens church in July has been arrested.
Police say 23-year-old Jacqueline Nikiena, of Queens, was arrested Friday afternoon.
It happened on July 16 at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Kessel Street in Forest Hills.
Video shows a woman, allegedly Nikiena, topple a statue, then repeatedly slam it against the ground and stomp on it. Police say she also destroyed a second statue.
Later in the video, at least one statue is seen in the street, smashed into several pieces.
Nikiena has been charged with aggravated harassment and criminal mischief as a hate crime.